Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,963,300 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 5,658,700 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 414,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EYPT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 414,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,861. The company has a market cap of $155.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 5.46. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 165.24% and a negative net margin of 621.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

EYPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

