Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Trading Up 5.1%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.85 and last traded at $55.57, approximately 312,601 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 395,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,614,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,100. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,452,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,494,000 after purchasing an additional 85,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,254,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,660,000 after purchasing an additional 139,078 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,848,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,162,000 after purchasing an additional 108,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 233.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,961,000 after purchasing an additional 775,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 999,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,341,000 after purchasing an additional 189,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

