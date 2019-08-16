Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,160,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 260,489 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.9% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $610,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Landmark Bank increased its holdings in Facebook by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 24,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Facebook by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 8,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 133,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $25,110,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $267,742.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 808,283 shares of company stock valued at $150,830,736 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.32. The company had a trading volume of 317,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,234,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $537.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.