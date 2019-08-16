Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Position Lowered by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 210,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 25,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGM traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.77. 1,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,667. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $823.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.64 and a 12-month high of $84.16.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

