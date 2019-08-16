Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to announce earnings per share of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,812,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,921,000 after purchasing an additional 113,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,205,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,190,000 after purchasing an additional 115,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,756 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,401,000 after purchasing an additional 53,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,907,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,592,000 after purchasing an additional 617,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $115.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

