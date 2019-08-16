Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.69

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $137.69 and last traded at $137.60, with a volume of 2279138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $150.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $1,355,120.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,173.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 325.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,009,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,824,000 after buying an additional 277,657 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,558,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,934,000 after buying an additional 307,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

