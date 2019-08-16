Financial Survey: MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) & Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MoSys and Marvell Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys -84.60% 11.13% 5.22% Marvell Technology Group -12.18% 5.88% 4.31%

Risk and Volatility

MoSys has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of MoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of MoSys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Marvell Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MoSys and Marvell Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Marvell Technology Group 0 5 17 0 2.77

Marvell Technology Group has a consensus target price of $26.13, suggesting a potential upside of 6.34%. Given Marvell Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marvell Technology Group is more favorable than MoSys.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoSys and Marvell Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys $16.60 million 0.35 -$11.41 million N/A N/A Marvell Technology Group $2.87 billion 5.67 -$179.09 million $0.85 28.91

MoSys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology Group.

Dividends

Marvell Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. MoSys does not pay a dividend. Marvell Technology Group pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marvell Technology Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats MoSys on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. It offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable HyperSpeed Engine names. The company serves cloud networking, communications, data center, and other equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors. MoSys, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products, which comprise Ethernet solutions consisting of Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, embedded communication processors, and Ethernet adapters and controllers. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip (SoC) products, which are integrated into various end devices, such as enterprise access points, home gateways and voice assistants, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer SoC products and application processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

