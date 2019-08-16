Fire Lotto Market Capitalization Achieves $136,866.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $136,866.00 and $268.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, TOPBTC and Livecoin. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

