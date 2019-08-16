FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Holdings Lifted by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,975 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in FireEye by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FireEye by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FEYE. Nomura began coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

In related news, President Travis M. Reese sold 15,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $229,399.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 885,325 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FireEye stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.87. FireEye Inc has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $20.61.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

