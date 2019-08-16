First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. First Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $194.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

FHB stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. 809,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 748,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 130,146 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,242,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,673,000 after purchasing an additional 269,330 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 873,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 369,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 154,295 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

