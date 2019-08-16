First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Update

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 1,731.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 108,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 45,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 29,099 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered First Northwest BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

FNWB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. 9,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.50. First Northwest BanCorp has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 15.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

