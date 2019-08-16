First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on FQVLF shares. TD Securities downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 3.35.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 10.19%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.