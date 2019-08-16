First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$13.50. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.02.

TSE FM traded down C$0.25 on Friday, reaching C$8.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,351. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$8.35 and a 52 week high of C$18.49.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

