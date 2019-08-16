FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Mizuho

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a b rating to a f rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $123,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 805.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.