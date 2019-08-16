Fitzroy River (ASX:FZR) Trading 2.7% Higher

Fitzroy River Corp Ltd (ASX:FZR)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), 104,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 663% from the average session volume of 13,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 million and a PE ratio of -23.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.19.

About Fitzroy River (ASX:FZR)

Fitzroy River Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas investment holding company in Western Australia and the Gulf of Mexico. The company focuses on non-operational assets, such as royalties, free carried interests, and equity investments. It holds royalty interests in various permits in the onshore Canning Superbasin, Western Australia.

