FlypMe Price Hits $0.0343 on Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $605,590.00 and $146.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00267179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.01305189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022659 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000441 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

