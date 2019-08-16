Forbes J M & Co. LLP Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.3% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,137,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,115,000 after buying an additional 355,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 40,090 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.2% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,009,202.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.52. 89,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

