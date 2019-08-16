Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $19.11 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 3.7% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 446.4% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $218.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,925. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $164.25 and a 52-week high of $217.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.19. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.46.

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $1,189,879.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,717,326.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $3,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,787 shares of company stock worth $10,945,435 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

