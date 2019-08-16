Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $525,000 Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $10,547,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at $92,419,082.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 3,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $496,329.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,609.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,468 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.41.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $125.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.09 and its 200-day moving average is $131.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $147.00.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

