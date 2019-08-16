Forbes J M & Co. LLP Invests $201,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,315 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,727,000 after buying an additional 381,831 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 30,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.90. 99,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.