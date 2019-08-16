Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Short Interest Update

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 367,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

FBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 593,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 472,088 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 119,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,105,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 209,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foundation Building Materials stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.33. 304,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,943. The company has a market cap of $771.21 million, a P/E ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.68 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.