Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Short Interest Up 8.7% in July

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,827,300 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 28,350,400 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $350,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 232.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5,760.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $31.18.

NYSE BEN traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,596. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

