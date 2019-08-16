Franks International (NYSE:FI) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) were up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.39, approximately 1,144,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 675,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on FI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.49 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $155.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Franks International NV will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 103,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $603,394.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,998,819 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,102.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $1,013,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,765,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,480,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,000 shares of company stock worth $1,999,305. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Franks International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Franks International by 30.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Franks International by 522.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Franks International during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Franks International during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Franks International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

