Frontdoor (FTDR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

8/10/2019 – Frontdoor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

8/8/2019 – Frontdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Frontdoor was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Frontdoor was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Frontdoor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

7/11/2019 – Frontdoor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

6/26/2019 – Frontdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FTDR traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 528,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. Frontdoor Inc has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $44,401,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

