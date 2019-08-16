Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

FNKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Funko from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.69 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 629,746 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $14,931,277.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Eugene Nickel sold 6,850 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $154,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 476,418 shares of company stock worth $9,723,183 and sold 1,684,516 shares worth $40,222,458. 16.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Funko by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Funko during the second quarter worth $3,178,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth $2,397,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the second quarter worth $1,737,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth $4,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

