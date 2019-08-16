FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Update

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,500 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 399,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Terrance C. Z. Egger bought 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $29,905.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FF. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the second quarter worth $1,290,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 1,104.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 108,834 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,693,000 after purchasing an additional 81,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,221,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FF traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $10.79. 108,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.94. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.86 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 5.18%.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

