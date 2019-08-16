Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.50.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GCAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gain Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gain Capital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of Gain Capital stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.59. 2,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. Gain Capital has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.33 million. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Gain Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gain Capital will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gain Capital by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gain Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gain Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Gain Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Gain Capital by 551.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 46,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 39,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

