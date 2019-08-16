Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC) Trading Down 10%

Gainey Capital Corp (CVE:GNC) fell 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 187,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 168,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $9.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43.

Gainey Capital Company Profile (CVE:GNC)

Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option agreement to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

