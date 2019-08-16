Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Given “Hold” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GDI. ValuEngine downgraded Gardner Denver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gardner Denver from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded Gardner Denver from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Gardner Denver from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gardner Denver from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gardner Denver currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of Gardner Denver stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Gardner Denver has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $36.22.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Gardner Denver’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gardner Denver will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gardner Denver in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gardner Denver by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,343,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,021,000 after purchasing an additional 99,343 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gardner Denver by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Gardner Denver by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Gardner Denver in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

