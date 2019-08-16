Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Shares Down 7.4%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc (CVE:GSI) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 117,850 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 207,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44.

About Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers mobile (MDVRs), body worn cameras, in-car systems, airborne and maritime DVRs, interior cameras, and weatherproof cameras. It also provides Cell View, a cellular system, which allows end users to view live video from a vehicle that is out on route, as well as offers the GPS location and status of various connected sensors; and Mobile Wireless Module – Cellular for wireless cellular connectivity that offers access to Cell View system.

