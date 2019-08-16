Gene Source Code Chain Price Reaches $0.0087 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and FCoin. Over the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $36,972.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00270060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.01338576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022762 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00095585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,044,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

