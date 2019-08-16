Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Genie Energy an industry rank of 156 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genie Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

GNE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,301. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $204.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $61.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 6.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genie Energy will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, Director James A. Courter acquired 56,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $397,109.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,560.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 538.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

