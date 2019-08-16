Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genmab A/S stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 375,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Genmab A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

