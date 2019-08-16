Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Short Interest Update

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,192,300 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 2,333,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 3,577 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $151,593.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,384.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $396,821.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,152 shares of company stock valued at $601,489 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 45,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on THRM. TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,248. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $243.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.53 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

