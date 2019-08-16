GenTrust LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 416.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 418.7% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 24,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.71. The stock had a trading volume of 45,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,972. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.15 and a 1 year high of $114.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.55.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

