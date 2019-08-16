GenTrust LLC Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

GenTrust LLC cut its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned about 1.12% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,086. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87.

