GenTrust LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GenTrust LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 151,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.88. 925,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,277,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $195.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

