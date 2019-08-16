GenTrust LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.4% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,578. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.07 and a 52-week high of $110.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.