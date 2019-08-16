Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.06. 3,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,317. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.53. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at $224,000.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

