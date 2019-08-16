Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Raised by Landmark Bank

Landmark Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 2.1% of Landmark Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Landmark Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,687,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,219. The company has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.91. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

