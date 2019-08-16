Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,513,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,219. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

