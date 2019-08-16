GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $58.00.

About GIVAUDAN SA/ADR

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.