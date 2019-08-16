GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.66.

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 385,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,399,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

