GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,029 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 200.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 36.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 385,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,399,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

