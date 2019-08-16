Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Water Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Global Water Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of GWRS opened at $11.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $242.51 million and a PE ratio of 75.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.33.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0239 dividend. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 182,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

