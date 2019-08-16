Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Stock Holdings Increased by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up 1.0% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $973,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,235,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,938,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.89. 165,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.67.

