GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0137

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $236,028.00 and approximately $434.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,345.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.70 or 0.01786493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.10 or 0.02989825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00720633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00798784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00053267 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00476065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00130943 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,289,849 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

