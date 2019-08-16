Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.19-$2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $654-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.78 million.Globant also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.19-2.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Globant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $112.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Globant had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

