Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Down 13.6% in July

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,672,200 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 1,935,300 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Globant by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Globant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 35,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,961,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,578,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,730. Globant has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.55.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Globant had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

