GNY (GNY) Price Tops $0.0524 on Top Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 33.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, GNY has traded 49.5% lower against the dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $85,698.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY token can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00267179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.60 or 0.01307445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022553 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00094772 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000443 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

